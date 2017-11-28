Listen To Them – Former Bundesliga Striker Advises Arsene Wenger On Arsenal Appointments

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has urged Arsene Wenger to listen to the experts Arsenal hired recently in their backroom restructuring.



Arsenal have been carrying out significant changes behind the scenes despite Wenger signing a new two-year contract at the end of last season.











The Gunners snared away top scout Sven Mislintat from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month to head their recruitment department and on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former Barcelona director of football Raul Sanllehi as their head of football relations.



Wenger has resisted the appointment of a director of football, but it seems Sanllehi will play a significant role in the club’s recruitment going forward.





However, the Frenchman remains a powerful figure at Arsenal and Fjortoft indicated the new men can only work well for the club if Wenger listens to their input and makes decisions accordingly.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote once Arsenal announced Sanllehi’s appointment: “Good signing by Arsenal.



“Now Wenger needs to listen to both Sanllehi and their new head of recruitment, Mislintat.



“And accept their input.”



Wenger has received significant blame for the way Arsenal have conducted themselves in the transfer market in recent years.

