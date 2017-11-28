Manchester City Are Extraordinary – Antonio Conte Urges Chelsea To Focus On Themselves

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of Chelsea continuing to give their best without focusing on an extraordinary Manchester City at this stage of the season.



The Premier League champions’ crown seems to be slipping away swiftly at the moment as their draw against Liverpool on Saturday left them eleven points behind league leaders Manchester City.











Mauricio Pochettino has already given up hope of Tottenham catching Pep Guardiola’s side this season and some feel only Manchester United are currently in with a realistic chance of challening for the title, but they are eight points adrift.



Conte pointed out that Chelsea had some difficulties at the start of the campaign in terms of injuries but admits the way Manchester City have gone about their business has been extraordinary until now.





The Chelsea boss conceded that his players can’t look at the Citizens at the moment and they just need to focus on getting things right for themselves and concentrate on their own performances.

Asked about Chelsea’s hopes of retaining the title, Conte said in a press conference: “We are trying to do our best.



“We started the season with a lot of problems but I think we have the points that we deserve. What Manchester City are doing is something extraordinary. To draw just one and win every game means that they are on a good path.



“The most important thing is to look at ourselves and improve. We are becoming more solid and finding different solutions in the tactical aspects.



“We have to try to do our best.”



Chelsea will next host Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

