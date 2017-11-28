Not Quite There – Graeme Murty Provides Update On Rangers’ Manager Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has conceded that Rangers are still not ready to end their search for a new permanent manager.



Murty earned plaudits immediately after Pedro Caixinha’s sacking last month for steadying the ship at Rangers but results have gone south in the last week.











Back-to-back defeats to Hamilton and Dundee have doubled down the pressure on the club to find a solution to their managerial problem, but some have termed the board clueless for the way they have gone about their business.



Murty revealed that he had conversations with the Rangers hierarchy regarding the appointment of a new manager and he is confident there has been some movement in their pursuit.





However, the Rangers caretaker boss admits that the club are still not ready to confirm their next manager.

Murty said in a press conference: “I have discussed with [director of football] Mark Allen and [managing director] Stewart Robertson [and] that the process is ongoing.



“There has been movement, but we are not quite there yet.”



The Rangers board have continued to draw flak for the way they have handled affairs since sacking Caixinha last month.

