XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/11/2017 - 13:33 GMT

Not Quite There – Graeme Murty Provides Update On Rangers’ Manager Search

 




Graeme Murty has conceded that Rangers are still not ready to end their search for a new permanent manager.

Murty earned plaudits immediately after Pedro Caixinha’s sacking last month for steadying the ship at Rangers but results have gone south in the last week.




Back-to-back defeats to Hamilton and Dundee have doubled down the pressure on the club to find a solution to their managerial problem, but some have termed the board clueless for the way they have gone about their business.

Murty revealed that he had conversations with the Rangers hierarchy regarding the appointment of a new manager and he is confident there has been some movement in their pursuit.
 


However, the Rangers caretaker boss admits that the club are still not ready to confirm their next manager.

Murty said in a press conference: “I have discussed with [director of football] Mark Allen and [managing director] Stewart Robertson [and] that the process is ongoing.

“There has been movement, but we are not quite there yet.”

The Rangers board have continued to draw flak for the way they have handled affairs since sacking Caixinha last month.
 