Not Silly To Say It’s Man City or Man Utd For Title – Former Red Devils Snubs Chelsea

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin believes the race for the Premier League title can already been called a two-horse battle, writing Chelsea out of the mix.



With Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dropping points last weekend, Manchester United are the closest to league leaders Manchester City, but the difference between the two teams is still eight points.











Dublin believes Manchester United have the squad to chase Manchester City down until the end of the season, but feels Pep Guardiola’s side are still a level above them.



And the former Red Devil admits that the battle for the Premier League title can already be seen as a two-horse race between Manchester City and Manchester United, despite Chelsea being just three points behind the Red Devils and being the defending champions.





Talking about Manchester United, Dublin said on the Premier League Today programme: “They have got a good strong squad.

“They will be there on City’s tail all the way and unfortunately they will be on City’s tail as they are streets ahead at the moment, [but] United are the closest.



“Are we going to say it’s already a two-horse race before Christmas?



"You are not going to sound silly if you are saying that.”



Manchester United will take an away trip to Watford tonight and Manchester City will host Southampton at the Etihad on Wednesday night.



Chelsea are also in action on Wednesday and play host to struggling Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.



The two Manchester teams will soon square off at Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the season next month.

