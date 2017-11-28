XRegister
06 October 2016

28/11/2017 - 11:51 GMT

Ridiculous – Hamburg Coach Reacts To Link Between Chelsea And Young Striker

 




Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol has termed talk of young striker Jann-Fiete Arp joining Chelsea ridiculous.

The 17-year-old hitman has broken into the Hamburg first team this season and already has two goals to his name in five Bundesliga appearances, which has attracted the attention of some of the big wigs of European football.




There were suggestions that Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with the young striker regarding a transfer to England, but his agent slammed the speculation and said there was nothing in it.

And Hamburg coach Gisdol doubled down and insisted that the suggestion that Arp was on his way to Chelsea were just plain ridiculous.
 


The Hamburg boss told German daily Bild: “Some write adventurous things.  

“It’s almost ridiculous sometimes.”

A product of the Hamburg academy, the 17-year-old was prolific at youth level for the club before he broke into the first team this season.

He has a contract until 2019 with the Bundesliga outfit and Hamburg are keen to tie him down on a longer team contract in the near future.
 