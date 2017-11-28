Sadio Mane Clarifies Post Chelsea Chat With Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has insisted that he had no issues with manager Jurgen Klopp, in spite of appearing to argue with the German post the match against Chelsea.



Mane was left on the bench for the match on Saturday, a fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.











The Senegal international however appeared as a late second half substitute, before being seen discussing something with the manager post the match.



Mane though insists that it was just a friendly chat with Klopp and as far as the topic of discussion between him and the manager is concerned, the former Southampton star said that it was related to the role he was asked to play and the misunderstandings surrounding it.





"He asked me to play on the right side and one time I tried to ask for the ball in the number nine position", Mane was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"Mo [Salah] was on my side and the coach was shouting, 'Sadio come onto the right side'.



"After the game I told the coach it was easier if you told Mo to come in because he was close to you.



"But it was friendly, it was not because I was unhappy or something else. There was no problem, I was just communicating and explaining that to him after the game."



Mane has so far managed a total of eight league appearances in an injury affected season, scoring three goals and has also set up two more for his team-mates.

