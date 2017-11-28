XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/11/2017 - 21:15 GMT

Schalke Offer Club Record Salary To Liverpool And Arsenal Midfield Target

 




Schalke have offered a club record salary to Liverpool and Arsenal target Leon Goretzka in order to hold on to the midfielder.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract with Schalke runs out at the end of the current season and the Bundesliga outfit are desperate to see him sign fresh terms.




However, Goretzka is being courted by some of the top clubs in Europe and the midfielder has been weighing up interest from sides such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Schalke are keen to do everything possible to keep Goretzka at the Veltins-Arena beyond the end of his current deal and it has been claimed that they have offered club record terms to the player.
 


According to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga outfit have offered Goretzka a new contract worth €12m per season, terms that would make him the best paid player at the club ever.  

Schalke are also prepared to put in a reasonable release clause in the midfielder’s contract in order to allow him to switch clubs in the future should he want to do so.

The Bundesliga outfit are also counting on the fact that the player is attached his family and friends, who live in the Ruhr, and it could play a role in his decision over his future.

Some of the biggest names in Europe are chasing Goretzka, but Schalke feel that a club record salary could be good enough to convince him to sign a new contract.
 