06 October 2016

28/11/2017 - 12:14 GMT

Southampton And Brighton Eyeing Move For Espanyol Striker

 




Southampton and Brighton are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Espanyol striker Leo Baptistao.

The 25-year-old striker, who has three goals to his name, is currently recovering from an injury and his future at the Spanish outfit has come under the scanner ahead of the January window.




Roma are looking for a striker to provide cover for Edin Dzeko in the winter window and it has been claimed that Baptistao has emerged as a target for the Serie A club.

However, the Giallorossi could face serious competition for his signature from the Premier League, as according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Southampton and Brighton are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian.
 


The Premier League duo, who have been struggling for goals this season, are expected to dip into their funds for attacking options in January and Baptistao is believed to be an option for them.  

There is also interest from another Serie A club in the striker as Genoa are also interested in signing the hitman in the January transfer window.

A product of the Rayo Vallecano academy, the Brazilian joined Espanyol from Atletico Madrid last year and has a contract until 2021 with the club.
 