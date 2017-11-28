The Performance Was What Leeds United Are About From Owner Down – Leeds Under-18s Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds Under-18s boss Mark Jackson believes his players’ performance against Burnley on Monday night mirrored the attitude of the club at the moment.



The Yorkshire giants were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup after Burnley narrowly beat them 1-0 with a Jordan Cropper strike in the second half.











Despite the result, Jackson was beaming with pride with the level of their performance and has insisted that there is a real sense of unity and work ethic in the group of players.



He admits it will be difficult to lift the players up again and conceded that there were a few tears at the end of the game.





However, he stressed the importance of the performance and feels it typified the sense of togetherness that is part of the current environment at Leeds United from top to the bottom.

Jackson told LUTV: “Of course [it will be difficult to lift them again] after a defeat.



“The lads were in tears, nearly all of them were and some of the staff were as well because we know the group of players we have got here.



“There is a togetherness, a desire within the group to want to work hard and do everything they can for this football club.



“That typifies what we are as a club, right from the owners all the way down to the first team, the Under-23s and the Under-18s – the togetherness is what Leeds United are about.



“The performance, not the result, typifies that.”



Leeds Under-18s will be in league action soon when they will host Bolton Wanderers later this week.

