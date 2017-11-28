XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/11/2017 - 12:06 GMT

The Performance Was What Leeds United Are About From Owner Down – Leeds Under-18s Boss

 




Leeds Under-18s boss Mark Jackson believes his players’ performance against Burnley on Monday night mirrored the attitude of the club at the moment.

The Yorkshire giants were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup after Burnley narrowly beat them 1-0 with a Jordan Cropper strike in the second half.




Despite the result, Jackson was beaming with pride with the level of their performance and has insisted that there is a real sense of unity and work ethic in the group of players.

He admits it will be difficult to lift the players up again and conceded that there were a few tears at the end of the game.
 


However, he stressed the importance of the performance and feels it typified the sense of togetherness that is part of the current environment at Leeds United from top to the bottom.  

Jackson told LUTV: “Of course [it will be difficult to lift them again] after a defeat.

“The lads were in tears, nearly all of them were and some of the staff were as well because we know the group of players we have got here.

“There is a togetherness, a desire within the group to want to work hard and do everything they can for this football club.

“That typifies what we are as a club, right from the owners all the way down to the first team, the Under-23s and the Under-18s – the togetherness is what Leeds United are about.

“The performance, not the result, typifies that.”

Leeds Under-18s will be in league action soon when they will host Bolton Wanderers later this week. 
 