Too Early – Arsene Wenger Won’t Say Manchester City All But Champions

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes it is too early to predict Manchester City will win the Premier League title this season.



Manchester City are flying at the moment and are yet to lose a game of football this season. They have an eight-point lead over second placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League.











Many have been predicting that it will be less of a title race and more of a procession for Manchester City towards the Premier League title this season but Wenger feels it is too early for such predictions.



He stressed that like all teams Manchester City will suffer from weak moments and insisted that the title race cannot be called off in the month of November in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men.





However, he admits Manchester City’s domination this season is not good for the Premier League.

Asked if Manchester City have already sewn up the title, Wenger said in a press conference: “No, I don’t think so.



“It is too early to say that. Every team has its vulnerabilities, even Manchester City. We are in November and you win the title in May.



“It is not good [to have such a dominant team].”



Arsenal are fourth in the table but are 12 points behind the league leaders.

