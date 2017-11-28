We Needed That – Jose Mourinho Hails Vital Man Utd Win At Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho admits Manchester United badly needed their 4-2 win away at Watford after dropping points against Chelsea, Liverpool and Huddersfield Town.



Manchester United took the lead in the 19th minute at Vicarage Road through Ashley Young, who then grabbed a second in the 25th minute to put the visitors firmly in control.











Anthony Martial netted just after the half hour mark and when Manchester United went in at the half time break 3-0 ahead it seemed game over.



Watford were handed hope however when Troy Deeney scored from the penalty spot, while a goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure with six minutes left set nerves jangling amongst the visitors.





However, a superb solo goal from Jesse Lingard two minutes later secured a 4-2 win for the Red Devils, who closed the gap on Manchester City to five points ahead of the Citizens playing on Wednesday .

And Mourinho admits his men badly needed the win.



"It's important we have three wins in a row, nine points in three matches is good, and away from home we lost against Chelsea, and drew with Liverpool, and lost to Huddersfield so we needed to win here, we did well", Mourinho told the BBC's Match of the Day.



The Manchester United boss also saluted Young, whose second goal was a sublime 25-yard free-kick.



"Ashley Young trains at free-kicks and his conversion rate in training is good, so it was good he had the confidence to try it, after scoring the first goal.



"I was surprised that Paul Pogba gave him permission.



"At his age, Young's playing better than ever and I couldn't be more happy with him", Mourinho added.

