06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/11/2017 - 14:18 GMT

Arsenal Star Suffers Fresh Injury Setback

 




Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that his comeback will be further delayed as he had to undergo another operation on the tendon in his foot.

The Spaniard, who has not played for Arsenal since October 2016 due to a serious Achilles problem, was hoping to return to the pitch in the new year.




But Cazorla confirmed that he has now suffered a fresh setback in his bid to recover from his long-standing injury.

The 32-year-old, who admitted that his latest operation will delay his return to action, however was quick to add that he is maintaining his enthusiasm and determination levels.
 


"Due to some difficulties in the tendon that dragged on for days, I had to undergo another operation”, he tweeted.

“It will delay my return to the pitch, but I am maintaining my enthusiasm and motivation to return and enjoy my great passion for football."

Cazorla, whose present contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer, has scored 34 goals and provided 35 assists in 241 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since joining the club from Malaga in 2012.

He also has 78 caps and 14 goals for Spain to his name.
 