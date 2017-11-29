Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena Play – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening at Ibrox.



Derek McInnes' men are already six points ahead of Rangers in second spot and face the Gers over the next two games, meaning they could double their advantage by winning both.











Rangers are still being led by caretaker boss Graeme Murty, who is without Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans.



Murty goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he picks Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson as the central pairing. Ross McCrorie is handed what looks like a midfield role, while Carlos Pena is also handed a start. Josh Windass and Kenny Miller are attacking threats.



If Murty wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Eduardo Herrera and Niko Kranjcar.



Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Alves, John; McCrorie, Jack, Holt, Pena; Windass, Miller



Substitutes: Alnwick, Kranjcar, Herrera, Hodson, Hardie, Candeias, Bates

