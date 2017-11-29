XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/11/2017 - 18:48 GMT

Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena Play – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes' men are already six points ahead of Rangers in second spot and face the Gers over the next two games, meaning they could double their advantage by winning both.




Rangers are still being led by caretaker boss Graeme Murty, who is without Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans.

Murty goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he picks Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson as the central pairing. Ross McCrorie is handed what looks like a midfield role, while Carlos Pena is also handed a start. Josh Windass and Kenny Miller are attacking threats.

If Murty wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Eduardo Herrera and Niko Kranjcar.

 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Alves, John; McCrorie, Jack, Holt, Pena; Windass, Miller

Substitutes: Alnwick, Kranjcar, Herrera, Hodson, Hardie, Candeias, Bates 
 