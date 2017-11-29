Claim From Italy: Liverpool Receive Fitness Assurances Over Target, Prepare Summer Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are prepared to make a move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri next summer after receiving assurances over his fitness, it has been claimed.



Emerson has been on Liverpool’s radar since last summer and there was talk that they could make a renewed effort to sign him during the January transfer window











However, the defender has been recovering from a serious knee injury over the last few months and only returned to the pitch with the Roma reserve side earlier this month.



While he was part of their last three matchday squads in the league, the Italian is yet to make a senior appearance for the club this term and there are major question marks over his fitness.





However, Liverpool are still interested in signing Emerson, but are willing to wait until the end of the current season before making a move for the player.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Merseyside giants are prepared to meet Roma’s asking price of €25m next summer after receiving guarantees over his fitness.



With Alberto Moreno still struggling to convince as a left-back, Liverpool are in the market for a full-back but it seems they are willing to bide their time to get the right man in.



Emerson has a contract until 2021 with Roma.

