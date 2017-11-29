Dominic Solanke Starts – Liverpool Team vs Stoke Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Mark Hughes' Stoke City side at the bet365 Stadium in a league game tonight.



Jurgen Klopp cannot afford to see his side lose further ground on the top four, with Liverpool heading into the fixture sitting in sixth and two points off fourth placed Arsenal.











The Liverpool boss picks Simon Mignolet in goal and at the back he selects Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as the central defensive duo. Alberto Moreno is in at left-back, with Joe Gomez right-back.



Further up the pitch, Klopp goes with Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke carry the goal threat.



The Liverpool manager has a bench full of options if he needs to make changes against Stoke, including Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.



Liverpool Team vs Stoke City



Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Milner, Coutinho, Salah, Henderson, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold

