Eden Hazard and Victor Moses On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Swansea City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.



The third placed Blues saw second placed Manchester United win last night and move six points ahead of them, meaning that they will be keen to cut the gap by taking all three points against the struggling Swans.











Antonio Conte is without defender David Luiz, who is out with a knee injury, while Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Kenedy are also sidelined.



The Chelsea boss has Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he plumps for a back three of Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante line up in midfield, while Willian, Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez are the attacking threat.



If Conte needs to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where he has a number of stars waiting, including Eden Hazard and Victor Moses.



Chelsea Team vs Swansea City



Courtois; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Moses, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Hazard

