XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 18:46 GMT

Eden Hazard and Victor Moses On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Swansea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Swansea City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their team and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.

The third placed Blues saw second placed Manchester United win last night and move six points ahead of them, meaning that they will be keen to cut the gap by taking all three points against the struggling Swans.




Antonio Conte is without defender David Luiz, who is out with a knee injury, while Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Kenedy are also sidelined.

The Chelsea boss has Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he plumps for a back three of Antonio Rudiger, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante line up in midfield, while Willian, Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez are the attacking threat.

If Conte needs to make changes then he can turn to his bench, where he has a number of stars waiting, including Eden Hazard and Victor Moses.

 


Chelsea Team vs Swansea City

Courtois; Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Moses, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Hazard
 