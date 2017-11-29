XRegister
29/11/2017 - 14:32 GMT

Extent Of Manchester United Star’s Injury Still Unknown

 




The extent of Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s knee injury is not known yet.

The 30-year-old, who did not feature in the Red Devils’ 4-2 win over Watford on Tuesday night, had a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season after picking up a knee injury while on international duty with Belgium.




Although Fellaini came on as a late substitute in the in the 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend, the 30-year-old did not travel with the Manchester United squad to Vicarage Road.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said after the game that Fellaini had picked up another knock and hence missed the clash with the Hornets.
 


And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the extent of the Belgian’s injury is still unknown.

It remains to be seen if Fellaini can be fit before Manchester United’s crunch game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Fellaini, whose present contract with Manchester United is set to expire next summer, has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four times and setting up another.
 