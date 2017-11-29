XRegister
X
29/11/2017 - 14:56 GMT

He’s A Beast – Rangers Star Reveals Mamadou Sakho and Martin Skrtel Admiration

 




Rangers youngster Jordan Rossiter has poured praise on former Liverpool defenders Martin Skrtel and Mamadou Sakho.

Rossiter, who was snapped up by Rangers from Liverpool in the summer of 2016, shared a dressing room with the duo during his time at Anfield.




Skrtel joined Liverpool from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2008 and amassed 320 appearances for the Merseyside giants before leaving for Fenerbahce in 2016.

And Rossiter, who explained that Skrtel is good both on and off the pitch, said that the Slovakian helped him at Liverpool.
 


“He is an absolute beast of a player”, Rossiter told Rangers TV.

“He is a good lad on the pitch, he helped me a lot and also off the pitch he was brilliant.

“He played for Liverpool for many years, not many can do that.”

Rossiter then went on to reveal his admiration for Sakho, who was signed by Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

The Frenchman, who turned out 80 times for the Reds, fell out with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and joined Crystal Palace on loan in January before the Eagles decided to rope him in permanently last summer.

“He has played for the French national team”, Rossiter continued.

“He is doing brilliantly for Crystal Palace.

“He is calm on the ball, he is a bit composed and he likes to play out from the back.”

Both Skrtel and Sakho were sold by Klopp, who has come in for some criticism for failing to cure Liverpool’s defensive problems.
 