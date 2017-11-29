I Learnt So Much – Rangers Star Dubs Liverpool Man One of Premier League’s Nicest To Watch

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Jordan Rossiter is of the opinion that Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is one of the nicest player to watch in the Premier League when he is on the ball.



Lallana, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, made his first appearance of the season last weekend, when he came on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.











The 29-year-old had a lengthy time on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury against Atletico Madrid in pre-season.



Lallana was in great form for Liverpool last season, scoring eight goals and setting up seven more in 35 appearances in all competitions, while in total he has turned out 126 times for the Merseyside giants, netting 21 goals and providing 19 assists.





And Rossiter, who believes Lallana is one of the most attractive players in the Premier League when he has the ball at this feet, explained that he learnt a lot from the England international during his time at Anfield.

“I think when on the ball, he’s probably one of the smoothest and nicest player to watch in the Premier League”, the former Liverpool youngster told Rangers TV.



“Be it the left or the right foot, he can turn on either foot.



“I definitely learnt a lot from him.”



Lallana, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2020, has 33 caps and three goals for England to his name.

