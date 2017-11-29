I Said Thank You Mohamed Salah – Jurgen Klopp Delights As Liverpool Win At Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he thanked Mohamed Salah after the final whistle at Stoke City, with the Egyptian scoring twice in a 3-0 Premier League win.



Klopp started with in form Salah on the bench and Liverpool were leading at half time courtesy of a 17th goal from Sadio Mane.











As the second half ticked by Stoke remained in the game, but Klopp's introduction of Salah in the 67th minute changed the picture.



The forward scored in the 77th and 83rd minutes to leave Stoke reeling and fire Liverpool to a 3-0 win and all three Premier League points in the Potteries.





And Klopp was delighted to see Salah score his 16th and 17th goals in 21 appearances for the Reds .

"Thank you is all I said to Mohamed Salah, it is nice to come on in a situation like this", the Liverpool boss was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We have a lot of work to do, with Peter Crouch on the pitch it make it difficult and they are good on the ground but we have to keep fighting for the second ball.



"It was very deserved and we are very happy", he added.



Klopp also feels playing at Stoke always presents a test and added: "That is a proper away game, it is a difficult place."



Liverpool are now into fifth in the Premier League, two points off fourth placed Arsenal.

