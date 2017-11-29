Inter Laying Groundwork For Swoop For West Ham Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are plotting to make a move for West Ham wing target Simone Verdi during the January transfer window.



The 25-year-old’s performances for Bologna this season have registered on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe and he has been linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit.











While he is happy at Bologna, he did recently admit to having the ambition to play for a bigger club and West Ham are believed to be interested in taking him to England.



However, Inter are putting in the groundwork behind the scenes to make a move for Verdi and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they have already charted the way they will approach the deal in January.





It has been claimed the Nerazzurri are set to propose a two-year loan deal to Bologna in order to take Verdi to the San Siro and have a €20m purchase option in the agreement.

Verdi is one of Inter’s top targets for the winter transfer window and the club are prepared to launch a serious effort to land the winger in the coming months.



Bologna are yet to make a decision on whether they will allow Verdi to leave the club, but there are suggestions that they are already eyeing a replacement for the winger.



He has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A club.

