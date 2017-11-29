Let’s Focus On Top Four – Spurs Legend Adjusts Expectations

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts admits that maintaining Spurs’ top four status should be the team’s focus this season.



Talk of challenging for the Premier League title has quickly disappeared after Tottenham suffered their third straight away defeat in a row against Leicester on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium.











Tottenham have won just once in their last five league games and are currently fifth in the league table, 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who could extend their lead at the top tonight against Southampton.



Mauricio Pochettino has already given up on being in the title race and Roberts also admits that given their recent form, Tottenham must now focus on finishing in the top four this season.





The Spurs legend took to Twitter and wrote: “[We have] hit a hard run at [the] moment.

“We all need to get behind the lads and manager keep within top 4 and see where we can go from there.



“Fans were excellent when losing last night.”



Tottenham could lose further ground in the race for a top four finish as well tonight as win for Arsenal over Huddersfield would take them four points clear of their north London rivals.

