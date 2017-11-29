XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 18:52 GMT

Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Huddersfield Town in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners will start as heavy favourites to take all three points and doing so would open up a four-point gap on top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who lost at Leicester City last night.




In a bid to see off David Wagner's side, boss Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.

Further down the pitch, the Arsenal manager has Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka protecting the defence, while Mesut Ozil starts alongside Alexis Sanchez, just off striker Alexandre Lacazette.

If Wenger needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.

 


Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Town

Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud
 