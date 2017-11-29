Mesut Ozil Starts – Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Huddersfield Town in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



The Gunners will start as heavy favourites to take all three points and doing so would open up a four-point gap on top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who lost at Leicester City last night.











In a bid to see off David Wagner's side, boss Arsene Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while in defence he selects a three of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.



Further down the pitch, the Arsenal manager has Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka protecting the defence, while Mesut Ozil starts alongside Alexis Sanchez, just off striker Alexandre Lacazette.



If Wenger needs to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.



Arsenal Team vs Huddersfield Town



Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

