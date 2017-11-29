Mesut Ozil Turned On Style – Arsene Wenger Salutes German’s Role As Arsenal Beat Huddersfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger thinks that Mesut Ozil showed what he could do in Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



Ozil was restored to the starting line-up after being sidelined at Burnley at the weekend and instantly made his presence felt against David Wagner's men.











Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners in front after just three points when Aaron Ramsey played him in, but Arsenal had to wait until the second half to add to their advantage.



Olivier Giroud made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, before Alexis Sanchez netted a minute later.





A fourth came in the 72nd minute when Ozil scored, while Giroud bagged again three minutes from time to make it 5-0 .

Ozil finished with a goal and two assists to his name as he turned in a superb display and Wenger was happy with what he saw from the German.



"We started well but then we lost our focus and our passing and allowed them to come back into the game", Wenger told the BBC.



"Then we got the second goal and suddenly everyone played with more freedom and more technical quality.



"Then Mesut Ozil showed what he can do."



Arsenal sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table and have a four-point advantage over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are down to seventh.

