Michail Antonio On Bench – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park.



The Hammers sit in 18th spot and on 10 points, while Everton are 17th and on 12 points, on David Moyes' return to his former club.











Moyes will have to tackle the Toffees without defenders James Collins and Jose Fonte, along with striker Javier Hernandez.



The former Everton manager picks Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he selects Angelo Ogbonna and captain Winston Reid as the centre-back pair. Pedro Obiang starts in midfield, while there is also a start for Marko Arnautovic. Manuel Lanzini plays, as does Andy Caroll up top.



If Moyes wants to make changes then he can look to his bench and call for Michail Antonio, with Mark Noble another option.



West Ham United Team vs Everton



Hart, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Reid, Cresswell, Kouyate, Obiang, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Rice, Noble, Antonio, Fernandes, Sakho, Martinez

