Of Course Liverpool Can Finish In Top Four – Reds Legend

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann is certain the Reds can finish in the top four in the present campaign.



The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Chelsea last weekend, are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 13 games.











Liverpool are just a point and a place behind Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs having played a match more, and two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.



While Manchester City are top of the table with 37 points from 13 outings, Manchester United are second with 32 points and third-placed Chelsea have 26 points; the Red Devils have played 14 games.





And Hamann, who is convinced that Liverpool can finish the season in the top four, feels barring Manchester City, no other team are guaranteed Champions League football next season.

“Of course they can, [the race is] wide open”, he wrote on Twitter, when asked if Liverpool can finish in the top four.



“Apart from City no one is guaranteed to finish there.”



Liverpool, who finished fourth in the Premier League table last season, are next up against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium this evening.

