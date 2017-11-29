XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 13:34 GMT

Of Course Liverpool Can Finish In Top Four – Reds Legend

 




Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann is certain the Reds can finish in the top four in the present campaign.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Chelsea last weekend, are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 13 games.




Liverpool are just a point and a place behind Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs having played a match more, and two points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

While Manchester City are top of the table with 37 points from 13 outings, Manchester United are second with 32 points and third-placed Chelsea have 26 points; the Red Devils have played 14 games.
 


And Hamann, who is convinced that Liverpool can finish the season in the top four, feels barring Manchester City, no other team are guaranteed Champions League football next season.

“Of course they can, [the race is] wide open”, he wrote on Twitter, when asked if Liverpool can finish in the top four.

“Apart from City no one is guaranteed to finish there.”

Liverpool, who finished fourth in the Premier League table last season, are next up against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium this evening.
 