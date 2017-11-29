Only Big Sam Can Save Everton This Season – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton feels Sam Allardyce is the logical appointment for Everton if they want to survive in the Premier League this season.



Everton’s season has been in a tailspin since the first week and Ronald Koeman’s departure from the club last month has done little to lift spirits at Goodison Park in recent weeks.











The club have continued to stumble under caretaker boss David Unsworth and the Everton board's ambitious project to sign a big name manager has not gone anywhere.



Allardyce ruled himself out of the reckoning for the Everton job earlier this month but the club recently revived talks with the former England and Bolton manager.





But he is the new Everton boss on an 18-month deal.

The appointment of Allardyce makes sense to Sutton, who believes he is the only man who can save the club from being relegated from the Premier League this season.



He took to Twitter and wrote: “Big Sam the only appointment to give Everton a chance of staying up.”



Allardyce left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after helping the Eagles to survive in the top flight.

