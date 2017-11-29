Only Three Points Matter – Rangers Star Issues Rallying Call Ahead of Aberdeen Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso has stressed the importance of his side getting a win over Aberdeen tonight.



The Glasgow giants are in dire need of a win after back-to-back losses to Hamilton and Dundee, but they will be up against an in-form Aberdeen side who are second in the league table.











Rangers are yet to find a new manager since sacking Pedro Caixinha last month and the enthusiasm around Graeme Murty has disappeared after recent defeats in the league.



With off the field issues bogging them down, Rangers are looking for some inspiration on it and Cardoso admits nothing but a win over Aberdeen at home will be good enough tonight.





He issued a rallying call to his Rangers team-mates to stand up and show their potential against one of the top teams in Scotland.

The defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Time to show our value!



“Let’s do it lads, big game today and only the three points matter.”



Rangers are fourth in the league table and are already nine points behind Glasgow rivals and league leaders Celtic.

