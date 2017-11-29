Revealed: The Barcelona Duo Championing Signing Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Luis Suarez and Paulinho are leading the push from the Barcelona squad in order to pressurise the hierarchy into buying Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho slapped in a transfer request and pulled out of the squad in order to force his way out of Liverpool last summer to join Barcelona, but the Merseyside giants remained firm.











The Brazilian has gone about his business at Liverpool since the window closed without a fuss but is still dreaming of making a move to the Nou Camp in the near future.



Barcelona are expected to make a big push again in January to land Coutinho but the club hierarchy remain divided on whether to put all their eggs into the same basket again.





And it seems there is pressure from within the squad to sign the Brazilian, as according to Catalan daily Sport, Suarez and Paulinho are championing the potential signing of the player.

The two players have convinced the rest of the squad about the quality of the Liverpool man and want the board to make sure Coutinho becomes a Barcelona player soon.



Suarez played for a brief period of time with Coutinho at Liverpool and Paulinho is his team-mate in the Brazilian national team.



It has also been claimed that Coutinho has received assurances from Liverpool that they will sell him in January if they receive a bid of around the €150m mark.

