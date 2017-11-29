XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/11/2017 - 19:04 GMT

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus Start – Manchester City Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash tonight.

Pep Guardiola's men saw Manchester United close the gap between the two teams to five points on Tuesday evening by beating Watford, but victory for the Citizens would restore an eight-point advantage.




Guardiola is without left-back Benjamin Mendy and centre-back John Stones, who are out injured.

The former Barcelona coach has Ederson in goal, while in defence he picks Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi. Ilkay Gundogan is handed a start in the middle of the park, while Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will look to supply Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Guardiola has several options on his bench if he needs to make changes against the Saints, including Bernardo Silva and Danilo.

 


Manchester City Team vs Southampton

Ederson, Delph, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Walker, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Mangala, Bernardo, Silva, Zinchenko, Diaz
 