06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/11/2017 - 13:54 GMT

Stoke Always Up Game For Big Clubs, Warns Liverpool Midfielder

 




Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has insisted that his side need to be up for the challenge of facing Stoke City in a tough and physical contest this evening.

The Potters, who lost both their Premier League encounters against Liverpool last season, have managed to win just three league games in the present campaign.




Stoke presently find themselves in 15th spot in the league table with 13 points from 13 matches, nine places and 10 points adrift of Liverpool.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain believes irrespective of Stoke’s form and league position, the Bet365 Stadium is always a tough place to visit.
 


However, the summer signing was quick to add that Liverpool are chomping at the bit to pick up the three points at Stoke, despite expecting a physical contest against Mark Hughes’ men.

“No matter where Stoke are, or if they’re doing good or not so good in the league, when a big team goes there they always seem to turn up and their fans are really good at home, as well”, Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club’s official site.

“It is a tough place to go so we know what expect.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, hard and I’m sure very physical but we’ve got to be up for the challenge, be ready for that and put our own quality on the game.

“There were positives to take from that game [against Chelsea and] areas we can improve on.

“The boys are all chomping at the bit to get three points.”

While Liverpool drew 1-1 with Premier League champions Chelsea last weekend, Stoke were edged out 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Saturday.
 