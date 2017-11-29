XRegister
06 October 2016

29/11/2017 - 23:02 GMT

Stoke City Were Embarrassing The Way They Played – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes that Stoke City embarrassed themselves with the football they played against the Reds at the bet365 Stadium.

Mark Hughes' side went into the Premier League fixture looking to spring a surprise and beat Liverpool, but the Potters were second best against Jurgen Klopp's men.




Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 17th minute before second half substitute Mohamed Salah netted in the 77th and 83rd minutes to leave Stoke reeling and secure a 3-0 win for the visitors.

Aldridge was watching on for LFC TV and believes Stoke played route one football to a greater degree than they have in recent years, while he termed their display "embarrassing".
 


"Stoke City, that was quite embarrassing the way they played there tonight", Aldridge said.

"I've never seen a team play such route one football for a few seasons now.

"Everything was played long. They didn't play any football at all", he added.

Stoke are just three points above the Premier League drop zone with 13 points from 14 games, while Liverpool are in fifth with 26 points from the same number of matches.

Liverpool's Salah now has 17 goals in 21 appearances for the Reds.
 