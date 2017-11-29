Tammy Abraham Provides Update On Chances of Featuring Against Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Tammy Abraham expects to be fit for Swansea City's crunch clash with Stoke City this coming weekend.



The young striker watched from the stands this evening as his parent club Chelsea put Swansea to the sword 1-0.











Abraham has scored four goals for the Swans so far this season, but he only came off the bench with six minutes left last weekend in the Welsh giants' draw with Bournemouth; the striker has been suffering with a back problem.



The Chelsea contracted striker is optimistic that he will be available to face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday and revealed he has been in training.





" I should be alright", he said on Chelsea TV.

"I've been training and it's been feeling alright so I should be fit for that.



"So hopefully going into Saturday I am well and I am fit to play", Abraham added.



Swansea sit second bottom in the Premier League standings with just nine points from 14 games while Stoke, who lost at home against Liverpool this evening, are in 16th spot with 13 points from the same number of matches.

