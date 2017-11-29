These Two Liverpool Stars Will Trouble Stoke City – Former Reds Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has backed the Reds to cause Stoke City’s defence a lot of problems this evening, singling out Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as the chief threats for the Potters.



The Merseyside giants will head into the game at the Bet365 Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, with the likes of Mane and Firmino not being in the starting line-up against the Premier League champions.











The duo are expected to start against Stoke, who conceded an injury time goal to lose 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday.



Mark Hughes’ team have struggled for consistency this season and presently find themselves in 15th spot with just 13 points from as many outings.





And Mellor, who thinks Liverpool will trouble Stoke’s backline, however was quick to add that he is expecting the Potters to make it tough for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“You wonder what sort of reaction Stoke may have, having been beaten by a last minute goal by [Mamadou] Sakho down at Crystal Palace”, Mellor said on LFC TV.



“They haven’t been in good form this season, Stoke.



“But we are on a good run at the moment, the momentum is surely there and if our attacking players can click again, we can cause their defence a lot of problems.



“I think they will make it tough for us and they usually do when we go to Stoke.



“But I really believe that with the freshness of Firmino and Mane coming back, we can go there and get the goals needed.”



Liverpool are currently sixth in the league table with 23 points from 13 games, just two places adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal.

