We Didn’t Deserve That – David Moyes Bemoans West Ham Loss At Everton

David Moyes says West Ham United did not deserve their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park this evening.



The Scot took his new club to his former employers hoping to score a big win in a fixture between two teams at the wrong end of the Premier League table.











But the Hammers were poor in the first half and were 2-0 down by the break after Wayne Rooney netted a brace for the Toffees in front of incoming manager Sam Allardyce, who was watching from the stands.



West Ham did up their efforts in the second half and put Everton under pressure, but when Manuel Lanzini had a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford in the 59th minute matters got worse for the visitors.





Rooney completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute with an audacious long-range effort, shooting from his own half, while Ashley Williams made it 4-0 with 12 minutes left .

Moyes feels his men did well in the second half and did not deserve such a heavy loss.



"Not good in the first half but a massive improvement at half-time. We didn't deserve that final score. Mistakes cost us", the West Ham manager told the BBC.



"The missed penalty [at 2-0] was the turning point. It looked too difficult a challenge once we didn’t score it.



"We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence."



Moyes also admits that Rooney can produce the goods and as such he was not surprised to see him hitting the back of the net.



"It’s what Wayne can do. He’s always got goals in him and technical ability. He’s got the knack of being in the right place to score goals.



"I think we saw some positive signs in the second half. It didn’t go for us when we needed it. There were a lot of small things we needed to go for us."



The defeat means West Ham remain in the relegation zone.

