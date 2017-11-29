XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/11/2017 - 22:35 GMT

We Didn’t Deserve That – David Moyes Bemoans West Ham Loss At Everton

 




David Moyes says West Ham United did not deserve their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park this evening.

The Scot took his new club to his former employers hoping to score a big win in a fixture between two teams at the wrong end of the Premier League table.




But the Hammers were poor in the first half and were 2-0 down by the break after Wayne Rooney netted a brace for the Toffees in front of incoming manager Sam Allardyce, who was watching from the stands.

West Ham did up their efforts in the second half and put Everton under pressure, but when Manuel Lanzini had a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford in the 59th minute matters got worse for the visitors.
 


Rooney completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute with an audacious long-range effort, shooting from his own half, while Ashley Williams made it 4-0 with 12 minutes left.

Moyes feels his men did well in the second half and did not deserve such a heavy loss.

"Not good in the first half but a massive improvement at half-time. We didn't deserve that final score. Mistakes cost us", the West Ham manager told the BBC.

"The missed penalty [at 2-0] was the turning point. It looked too difficult a challenge once we didn’t score it.

"We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence."

Moyes also admits that Rooney can produce the goods and as such he was not surprised to see him hitting the back of the net.

"It’s what Wayne can do. He’s always got goals in him and technical ability. He’s got the knack of being in the right place to score goals.

"I think we saw some positive signs in the second half. It didn’t go for us when we needed it. There were a lot of small things we needed to go for us."

The defeat means West Ham remain in the relegation zone.
 

 