You Can See Confidence In This Rangers Team – Graeme Murty Hails Destruction of Aberdeen

Graeme Murty feels the confidence running through the Rangers team was there for everyone to see in their 3-0 thrashing of Aberdeen at Ibrox this evening.



Rangers headed into the fixture having lost games against Hamilton and Dundee to increase the pressure on caretaker boss Murty to return the Gers to winning ways.











It took just seven minutes for Rangers to take the lead against Aberdeen as James Tavernier fired home a seventh minute penalty, following a foul on Jason Holt inside the box.



Carlos Pena, restored to the starting line-up, made it two in the 23rd minute before Tavernier scored again in the 70th minute to complete the win for Rangers.





Aberdeen had further misery piled on when Ryan Christie was sent off with six minutes left .

Murty was pleased with what he saw and thinks it shows the confidence is firmly back in the team.



"Any goals will do. We've played in games like that and haven't managed to get the goals", Murty told Sky Sports.



"I think you saw the confidence running through the team – that's what goals do for you.



"This is the benchmark. The players know what they're capable of, I know too.



"I see the level they're capable of performing at – that's the only thing that will satisfy our fans", he added.



Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is the favourite to take over at Rangers and it remains to be seen whether his side's drubbing at Ibrox will hurt his chances.

