Arsenal Star Not Getting Excited About Gunners’ Home Record

Shkodran Mustafi has refused to read too much into Arsenal’s superb home form in the present campaign, ahead of Manchester United’s trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.



The Gunners, who are yet to lose a home game in all competitions this season, thumped Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.











The win over the Terriers means that Arsenal have now won 12 consecutive Premier League home fixtures.



But Mustafi insisted that he is not interested in the statistics as numbers will not mean much if Arsenal fail to reach their goal at the end of the season.





“It’s fun to talk about numbers but in the end the numbers won’t help you if you don’t reach your goal in the end of the season, so it’s nice to read that, but in the end it doesn’t give you anything”, he said on Arsenal Player, when asked about the Gunners winning 12 league games on the trot at the Emirates Stadium.

“You have to put the performance in every week and then in the end you count the numbers and see if you reached your goal or not.”



Mustafi went on to add that although Arsenal managed to beat Huddersfield Town 5-0, it was still a tough match; the Gunners scored four goals between the 68th and the 87th minutes to run out triumphant winners at the end.



“In the first half, and as well in the second half, a few passes were a bit sloppy”, he continued.



“That complicated the game because I think the plan of Huddersfield was to stay compact and win the balls and then counter-attack, which I think they did well.



“They were quite compact, but as soon as we tidied up our passing and the ball movement we found a way through and we played some good football.



“Overall we had to step it a little bit up because in the end yes it was 5-0, but the goals came late and they could have punished us in the first half, so it was a really tough game.”



Arsenal are currently fourth in the league table with 28 points from 14 games, just four adrift of second-placed Manchester United.

