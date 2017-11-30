Chelsea Summer Signing Relishing Christmas Fixture List

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of experiencing a busy schedule over the Christmas period for the first time in his career.



It is Rudiger’s first season in the Premier League, having joined the Blues from Roma on a five-year deal in the summer.











The Germany international previously plied his trade in the Bundesliga and Serie A, with both those leagues having a winter break.



However, Chelsea are scheduled to play nine games in all competitions in the month of December and Rudiger said that he is looking forward to having his first taste of the gruelling schedule over the Christmas period.





“I’m very excited because it will be first time I will be experiencing it”, Rudiger told Chelsea TV, when asked how he is feeling about playing over the Christmas period.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I think it will be very, very tough.”



With games due to come thick and fast in December, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is expected to chop and change his squad.



And Rudiger, who scored in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday evening, is aware of the need for squad rotation.



“I think it [squad rotation] has to be like this because not everyone can play 11 matches in one month”, he continued.



“You need to have rotation and also if you get the chance like I did today, you have to take it.”



Rudiger, who was on the bench for Chelsea’s league matches against West Brom and Liverpool earlier in the month, has thus far made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions.

