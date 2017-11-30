Dele Alli Is Still Young – Mauricio Pochettino Defends Spurs Star’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is not overly worried about Dele Alli’s below par performances and feels it is natural for young players to go through mixed spells.



Alli has been one of the key reasons behind Tottenham’s rise in recent seasons and is considered one of the most talented young players of his generation.











But the attacking midfielder has been off colour this season and has struggled to make an impact, which has mirrored Tottenham’s indifferent spell over the last few weeks.



Pochettino is not too concerned about the youngster’s run of form, but admits it is easy to draw conclusions as the midfielder started his career in such a brilliant fashion.





The Tottenham boss remains confident about the midfielder and stressed that it is natural for young players to have mixed spells of form.

Pochettino said in a press conference when asked about Alli’s form: “I’m so happy with him.



"Your question is like ‘Oh Dele Alli is not performing like in the last few years’, but his first few years were the last few seasons, he’s so young. He needs to find his balance.



“But I am happy with him.



"It’s normal we always expect from him because he’s a very talented player to score in every game and make unbelievable things. It’s normal sometimes the players are up and down.



“The experienced players struggle during ten months to keep their performance. With Dele, he’s young, it’s normal sometimes to be up and down. I am happy with him.”



Alli has still scored seven goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances for the club this season.

