06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/11/2017 - 22:50 GMT

Fascinating Elland Road Always My Favourite Ground To Visit, Liverpool Legend Admits

 




Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has revealed that Leeds United's Elland Road was always his favourite ground to visit as a player.

Thompson turned out for Liverpool from 1971 until 1984 and was involved in numerous battles against Leeds, who were at their peak under manager Don Revie in the late 1960s and early 1970s.




The defender visited the top grounds in the English game with Liverpool, but revealed it was Elland Road which left its mark.

Thompson, who won seven league titles with Liverpool, dubbed Elland Road "fascinating".
 


"Elland Road, what a fantastic place", Thompson said on Sky Sports News HQ, ahead of Leeds hosting Aston Villa at the ground on Friday night.

"I often get asked which is your favourite ground.

"Leeds United, Elland Road is always my favourite.

"Not Old Trafford, not Goodison Park – it was just so special.

"That era when I was just starting out, the Don Revie era with some of the great players, so it was a fascinating place", he added.

Leeds are hoping to return to the Premier League this season and owner Andrea Radrizzani has set a top six playoff finish in the Championship as the club's minimum target.

The Whites last met Liverpool in the EFL Cup last year, losing a quarter-final tie 2-0 at Anfield.
 