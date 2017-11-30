XRegister
30/11/2017 - 13:15 GMT

Former Liverpool Star Worried Barcelona and Real Madrid Will Want Mohamed Salah

 




Ex-Liverpool defender Phil Babb has admitted that he is wary about Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid taking note of Mohamed Salah’s performances this season.

The Egypt international, who was snapped up by Liverpool from Roma last season, has been in solid form for the Reds, scoring 17 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.




Salah’s latest impressive display came in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday evening, with the forward coming off the bench to strike twice late on at the Bet365 Stadium.

But Babb said that he is worried that Salah’s spectacular performances could catch the attention of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have previously roped in star performers from Anfield.
 


“He’s arguably the hottest property in world football at the moment”, Babb said on LFC TV.

“He has started the season in fantastic form.

“The worry is when our players play well, the big Spanish clubs start showing interest in them.

“I’m not saying he’s available or anything, but when we have these assets, more interested eyes look towards Anfield.

“He has been fantastic and I don’t think anyone could have foreseen him having so much impact.”

Barcelona, who were heavily linked with Philippe Coutinho during the last summer transfer window, are set to renew their interest in the Brazilian in January.

Previously, the likes of Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez were signed by Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively from Liverpool.

Salah’s present contract with Liverpool runs until 2022 and presently there is no indication that the Spanish giants are keen on the 25-year-old.
 