Happy We’re Taking Time Over Appointing New Manager – Rangers Supremo

Dave King has brushed aside criticism directed towards himself and the Rangers board for the time they are taking to appoint a new manager.



It has been more than a month since Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha, but they are yet to make any announcement on the next man who will take charge of the club.











The Rangers board have taken flak for the way they have handled business since Caixinha left and some have termed King and his men clueless for the way they have conducted themselves.



King is happy with the thorough nature of Rangers’ search for a new manager and insisted that the club will be in a position to make an announcement soon.





The Rangers chairman decided against criticising Caixinha and accepts collective responsibility for the Portuguese’s failure at Ibrox.

And he insisted that he doesn’t accept the criticism of Rangers for the time they are taking as he believes due diligence is needed before making such an important appointment.



King was quoted as saying by Sky Sports Scotland at the Rangers AGM: “The search for Pedro’s replacement has been thorough.



"[The] shortlisted candidates include those currently under contract. There should be something to report on this shortly.



“All board members endorsed Pedro Caixinha’s appointment, and we take collective responsibility for that, any manager can fail in any season.”



He added: “I don’t accept criticism regarding the time taken to appoint a new manager.



"It would normally take me three months to find an executive for one of my companies in South Africa.



“It wasn’t my view that Pedro was doomed to failure from an early stage – we backed him.



"I’m very happy that we have taken the appropriate time to find a replacement.”

