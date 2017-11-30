XRegister
X
30/11/2017 - 16:15 GMT

Hope He Can Become AC Milan’s Antonio Conte – Serie B Club Owner Supports Gennaro Gattuso

 




Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini is keen to see Gennaro Gattuso emulate Antonio Conte’s success with Juventus at AC Milan.

An AC Milan legend, Gattuso took charge of the Rossoneri first team earlier this week after Vincenzo Montella was sacked following a poor start to the season.




Many see Gattuso as an interim manager before AC Milan appoint a permanent one next summer, but there is a considerable section of the Rossoneri faithful who want their former player to succeed at the San Siro.

Zamparini, who appointed Gattuso as head coach of Palermo in 2013, is hopeful that the experience gained from his short stint at the Sicilian club will help him at AC Milan.
 


He believes Gattuso can become AC Milan’s version of Conte, a legendary Juventus player who returned to the Bianconeri to win three Serie A titles in a row.  

Zamparini told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I hope the experience can help him at Milan.

“Even Conte had a big name and then he became the Conte, the great coach that we know now. He worked at Bari, Atalanta and Siena before arriving at Juventus.

“I hope Rino does the same and emulates Conte’s career.”

Conte, who is currently at Chelsea, is believed to be AC Milan’s top choice to become their next permanent head coach next summer.
 