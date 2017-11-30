I See Shades of Michael Owen in Mohamed Salah – Former Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Babb thinks there are shades of Michael Owen about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.



The Reds swooped for Salah in the summer transfer window and snapped the Egypt international up from Italian Serie A giants Roma.











He has hit the ground running at Anfield and bagged a brace against Stoke City in a 3-0 win to take his season tally to 17 in 21 appearances across all competitions.



Salah is being widely praised and Babb was asked on LFC TV whether he would compare the Egyptian to any Liverpool players past.





The former Reds defender, who played alongside Owen, feels that Salah has something of the former England international about him, especially when it comes to an initial burst of pace .

"Michael Owen [Salah is like]. That explosive pace. He can just get away from players over six yards and then you can never catch him", Babb said.



"You can see where Mo Salah stands players up and boom, just goes. And Michael scored such goals as well. So Michael, maybe."



Owen scored a total of 158 goals in 297 appearances for Liverpool, but later damaged his status amongst Reds fans by joining rivals Manchester United in the summer of 2009 after leaving Newcaste United.

