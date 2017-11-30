XRegister
06 October 2016

30/11/2017 - 21:53 GMT

I’ve Got High Hopes For This Liverpool Youngster – Reds Legend

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge admits he has high hopes for young striker Dominic Solanke.

The 20-year-old, who started for Liverpool away at Stoke City on Wednesday night, with the Reds running out 3-0 winners in the Premier League clash, joined Jurgen Klopp's men from Chelsea in the summer.




Solanke was given little in the way of first team chances at Liverpool, but Klopp is involving the Englishman in the senior side at Anfield.

Aldridge was happy with what he saw from Solanke at Stoke and admitted that he is a fan of the young hitman.
 


"I really like the lad", Aldridge said on LFC TV.

"I like his presence up top. His movement is good, he battles hard for the ball, but he's got a good touch as well.

"I've got big hopes for him. I really like the lad and he has got a lot going for him."

Solanke is facing fierce competition to secure regular game at Liverpool, with Klopp having a vast array of attacking options, including the in-form Mohamed Salah, who is the Premier League's leading goalscorer this season.

Liverpool are next in action away at Brighton on Saturday before they then play host to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.
 