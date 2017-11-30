Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Coy On January Transfer Window Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his plans for the January transfer window.



The Whites carried out a massive overhaul of the squad in the summer, with director of football Victor Orta playing a key role in bringing in a plethora of players to Elland Road.











While some such as Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski have made a difference to the Whites, players such as Mateusz Klich and Pawel Cibicki are even struggling to feature in matchday squads.



Some believe Leeds need more fresh faces in the January window to challenge for promotion, with a left-back believed to be a priority area for strengthening for the Whites.





However, Christiansen has remained coy on his plans for the January window and remained non-committal on potential players the club are looking at.

Asked about his plans for the January window, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “We will see what we will do.”



It remains to be seen whether Christiansen looks to offload fringe players in January before adding more to his squad.



Klich has been linked with a loan move away from Leeds.

