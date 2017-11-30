XRegister
06 October 2016

30/11/2017 - 13:22 GMT

Leeds United Know My Thoughts – Whites Star On Potential Longer Stay

 




Pablo Hernandez admits that he has had conversations with Leeds United over his future at the club, but for the moment he does not want to focus on that.

Hernandez joined Leeds on an initial loan deal last year before the move was made permanent but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.




The 32-year-old has insisted that he is happy at Leeds and the club are aware of that fact. He also confirmed that there have been talks over his future at Elland Road between himself and the Whites.

But for the moment the Spaniard wants to focus on a tough and busy run of fixtures coming up for Leeds and is confident that there will be more talks further down the line.
 


Asked about his future at Leeds, Hernandez said in a press conference: “I have had small talks with the club, I am happy here and the club know this. They are happy with me.  

“What is important now is to focus on these games in December. I am sure in the future we will talk.”

The attacking midfielder is also aware of his role as senior player in the squad and he wants to remain an example for the youngsters at Leeds.

“I know my role, I am one of the oldest players in the squad and I always think I am an example to the young players.”
 