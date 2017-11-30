Leeds United Likelier To Opt For This Profile of Centre-Back If January Signing Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are more likely to bring in a youngster than a senior professional if they swoop for a centre-back in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The Whites were linked with a number of experienced options in the summer transfer window, with Aden Flint and Filip Helander thrown into the mix, but Leeds only added young centre-back Matthew Pennington on loan from Everton to compete with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson.











A number of Leeds fans have bemoaned the lack of Kyle Bartley at the club; the defender shone last term at Elland Road, but headed back to Swansea City in the summer following the completion of his loan.



Leeds could look to add to their resources in central defence in the winter window, which is a month away, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, if they do they will most likely turn to a youngster.





The Whites banked big money in the summer transfer window by selling Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood to Premier League side Burnley .

Owner Andrea Radrizzani vowed that every penny received would be reinvested in transfers, but Leeds ended the summer not having spent the cash on new recruits.



It also remains to be seen where Leeds will look to do business in the new year, with director of football Victor Orta having preferred to do deals abroad in search of better value.

