Manchester United Defender Hails Zlatan Ibrahimovic Effect

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he believes can help him learn by sharing his experience.



Lindelof hails from Sweden, the country that Ibrahimovic has represented at international level, and has been sharing a club dressing room with the 36-year-old at Old Trafford this term since arriving from Benfica in the summer.











Responding to a question on how important a presence he believes the former Barcelona man is to the team, Lindelof said that there is a lot to learn from Ibrahimovic and he is trying to soak in playing with the striker.



The 23-year-old also took time to speak about his admiration for the way the Swede has come back from a serious injury despite his advancing years and expressed his happiness with his recovery.





"He’s a very important player and has been at the top, top level for a very long time and has a lot of experience. You can learn a lot from him", Lindelof said via his club's official site.

"When he speaks you listen and you try to learn as much as possible.



"The way he has come back from his injury has been incredible to watch and I’m very happy for him.



"It’s always nice to have a friend from Sweden and it’s great to have Zlatan here for me.



"I played a little bit with him for the national team but it’s different here because we see each other every day.



"He’s a very nice guy and he helps me a lot."



Ibrahimovic signed a new one-year contract with the Red Devils in spite of being released at the end of the season due to his injury.

