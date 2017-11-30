Mohamed Salah Isn’t Even Finished Article Yet Warns Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb thinks Mohamed Salah is not even near the finished article yet, following the Egyptian’s latest spectacular display in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Stoke City on Wednesday evening.



The forward, who has been in great form since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer, was not included in the starting line-up against the Potters.











But Salah came off the bench in the 67th and found the back of the net twice to take his season’s tally to 17 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.



And Babb, who feels there is a lot more to come from Salah, is of the opinion that Liverpool have more belief when the 25-year-old is on the pitch, which was evident at the Bet365 Stadium.





“I think there’s more to come [from him]”, Babb told LFC TV, when asked about Salah.

“I don’t think he’s even near the finished article yet.



“There are bits in his game which are sloppy at times because sometimes he makes the wrong decisions.



“But those margins of errors are becoming very, very small now.



“Every time he is in and around the penalty box, you just think he’s going to score.



“And the rest of the team have so much belief when he’s on the pitch and we saw that as soon as he came on.”



Out of Salah’s 17 goals for Liverpool, 12 have come in the Premier League, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.

